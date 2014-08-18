Bill Gates Has The Best Ice Bucket Challenge By Far

Bill Gates had the best ice bucket challenge we’ve seen yet, by far.

The ice bucket challenge has been going viral across Facebook and Twitter. It’s being used to raise money for ALS. A person dumps ice water on their head and then challenges three other people to do the same within 24-hours.

Gates starts out by watching Mark Zuckerberg challenge him:

Then he pretends to sketch up an elaborate contraption to dump water on his head.

A model of the contraption:

He pretends to actually build it:

And finally, it’s dumping time:

