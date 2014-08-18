Bill Gates Has The Best Ice Bucket Challenge By Far

Jay Yarow

Bill Gates had the best ice bucket challenge we’ve seen yet, by far.

The ice bucket challenge has been going viral across Facebook and Twitter. It’s being used to raise money for ALS. A person dumps ice water on their head and then challenges three other people to do the same within 24-hours.

Gates starts out by watching Mark Zuckerberg challenge him:

Bill Gates ice bucket challengeScreenshot

Then he pretends to sketch up an elaborate contraption to dump water on his head.

Bill Gates ice bucket challengeScreenshot

A model of the contraption:

Bill Gates ice bucket challengeScreenshot

He pretends to actually build it:

Bill Gates ice bucket challengeScreenshot

And finally, it’s dumping time:

Gates ice bucketScreenshot

