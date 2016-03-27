The biggest and most luxurious yachts from the 2016 Palm Beach International Boat Show

Palm Beach International Boat ShowThe 2016 Palm Beach International Boat Show
The 2016 Palm Beach International Boat show was host to some of the fastest, largest, and most lavishly-equipped yachts on the planet.
These boats also boast the latest and greatest technology in the industry.
Here’s a look at the largest yachts that made an appearance in Palm Beach, Florida during the show.
The largest yacht at the show, the 252-foot-long Silver Fast, is billed as the 'world's largest and fastest aluminium motor yacht with conventional propulsion.'
Silver Yachts
Okto (216 feet) comes with an onboard elevator and 'striking grey and black decks.' Another important feature? 'High heels can be worn on all exterior decks.'
ISA
Palm Beach International Boat Show
