The Biggest Winners And Losers On The S&P500

While the indices sway back and forth, there’s still some companies posting solid gains (and solid losses) out there. Let’s take a look:



Gainers:

Sprint Nextel Corp. (S): $3.42 / +4.42%

MetLife Inc (MET): $40.58 / +4.25%

Sempra Energy (SRE): $51.35 / +3.26%

American International Group (AIG): $28.98 / +3.19%

Mastercard Inc (MA): $245.88 / +2.65%

Losers:

AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS): $23.80 / -4.34%

CONSOL Energy Inc (CNX): $53.56 / -2.71%

Reynolds American Inc (RAI): $53.30 / -2.63%

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU): $47.98 / -2.54%

Invesco Ltd (IVZ): $20.85 / -2.39%

