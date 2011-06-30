The Most Shocking Upsets In Wimbledon History

Photo: AP

Wimbledon is home to more fantastic upsets than any other tennis tournament.Quite a few of the greatest players to ever grace a court met an early exit on the lawns of the All England club (most of them took place on Court 2).



The grass creates not only a much quicker playing surface, but also the chance of a funny bounce off of the blades.

Some of the players on this list blamed their surprising loss on an illness or injury, but most of them probably know the truth: they just plain stunk that day.

20. Andreas Seppi pretty much ends James Blake's career (2009) The Score: 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

What Happened?: James Blake has been a frustrating player to follow closely since he routinely chokes in big matches. His forehand has made more than a few fans turn their heads, but his inability to win in important situations causes those very same people to turn their heads away in disappointment. One example of that is Blake's loss to the 50th ranked Andreas Seppi in the first round of the 2009 Wimbledon. Blake hasn't been much of a factor in recent years, but a few fans possibly stricken with delusion are keeping their fingers crossed.

19. Venus tastes a major upset for the first time (2010) The Score: 6-3, 6-2 What Happened?: Venus was cruising along during the 2010 Wimbledon tournament and didn't lose a single set until the quarterfinals where she was stymied not so much by her opponent Tsvetana Pironkova, but more by herself. Venus' played rather poorly and committed several unforced errors.

18. Venus Williams falters again (2011) The Score: 6-2, 6-3

What Happened?: Venus Williams spent most of her time between the 2010 Wimbledon and the 2011 Wimbledon dealing with injuries. This year's Wimbledon was supposed to be her return to dominance, and it looked like that was going to happen if her first three rounds were any indication. Upset queen Tsvetana Pironkova ended up eliminating her in the fourth round.

17. Robin Soderling loses to an 18-year-old (2011) The Score: 6-1, 6-4, 7-5 What Happened?: Robin Soderling sits just outside of the elite three men's tennis players (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic) currently competing. He uses his size to his advantage to deliver these sledgehammer-like serves that few can return with ease. In this year's Wimbledon tournament he was humbled by the Australian teenager Bernard Tomic. Soderling blamed his loss on a case of the dizzies.

16. Serena Williams loses in the fourth round (2011) The Score: 6-3, 7-6

What Happened?: Serena dealt with some harrowing injuries since the end of the 2010 season when she stepped on a glass while dining in a restaurant. That cut needed surgery, and a hematoma plus a pulmonary embolism followed not long after. The 2011 Wimbledon was her first tournament back, and the former world number one was poised to regain her form. She looked good until the fourth round when French player Marion Bartoli defeated her in straight sets.

15. Tomas Berdych Takes Down Federer (2010) The Score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

What Happened?: Federer is a legend that excels most on grass surfaces. He is second all-time with six titles at the All England Club. In the semifinals of the 2010 Wimbledon, Federer took on Tomas Berdych who used his mighty serve to take advantage of the speedy courts and stop him from reaching another Wimbledon final.

14. Charlie Pasarell defeats reigning champ Manuel Santana in the first round (1967) The Score: 10-8, 6-3, 2-6, 8-6

What Happened?: Santana had won the previous Wimbledon tournament in 1966 where he was the beneficiary of an upset victory himself. The honeymoon didn't last long as Satana was bounced by Charlie Pasarell in the first round. It was the first time a reigning Wimbledon champ lost in the first round of the next tournament.

13. Jie Zheng starts Ana Ivanovic's slide (2008) The Score: 6-1, 6-4

What Happened?: Ana Ivanovic was once heralded as the next big thing in women's tennis. Her good looks and tennis prowess drew comparisons to Maria Sharapova. Ivanovic's career hasn't reached the heights that every one thought they would. After winning the French Open in 2008 she has just not been the same. Her loss to Jie Zheng in the third round was the beginning of her puzzling slide.

12. Richard Krajicek makes Pete Sampras look bad on his best surface (1996) The Score: 7-5, 7-6, 6-4

What Happened?: Pete Sampras is arguably the best ever to grace the courts of the All England Club. His seven Men's singles titles at Wimbledon are the most all-time. The truly amazing thing is that he nearly won eight straight. His 1996 hiccup against eventual champion Richard Krajicek ended his streak of three straight, and next year he started a new streak of titles that went four years.

11. Jo-Willy Derails The Federer Express (2011) The Score: 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

What Happened?: Federer has twice been upset at his favourite venue. His second one came just today at the hands of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who isn't a slouch, but he wasn't expected to win against the Swiss tennis great. Prior to this match, Federer was 178-0 in his career when holding a two set let. His records is now 178-1. We suppose he was simply due.

10. Arthur Ashe upsets Jimmy Connors in the finals (1975) The Score: 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

What Happened?: Connors had won the previous Wimbledon titles in 1974, and it was widely believed he would repeat as champion. Arthur Ashe was an established tennis star already, but he hadn't yet experienced any real Wimbledon success before this match. Using spins and drop shots to coax Connors to come to the net and away from the baselines. The strategy worked, and Ashe became the first and only African-American male to win at Wimbledon.

9. Unknown Eleni Daniilidou defeats Justine Henin (2005) The Score: 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-5

What Happened?: Just who the hell is Eleni Daniilidou? Exactly. The Greek tennis player has never come close to winning a grand slam. The highest spot she has ever captured in any of the major tournaments is the fourth round. Her biggest career accomplishment is taking down Justine Henin in the first round right after she won the French Open.

8. Martina Hingis tanks in the first round (2001) The Score: 6-4, 6-2

What Happened?: Hingis hadn't won a grand slam tournament in her last 10 attempts before her 2001 opening round match against Virginia Ruano Pascual. She was ranked number one in every single one of those tournaments, but in 2001, she was nursing a back injury and looked stiff against the world's 83rd best player Pascual. 7. Kevin Curren kicks off the decline of John McEnroe (1985) The Score: 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

What Happened?: McEnroe had won the previous two Wimbledon titles and three of the last four by the time 1985 rolled around. In fact, McEnroe participated in every Wimbledon final from 1980-1984. Perhaps he was bored with all that success since he looked really terrible in his quarterfinals match against Kevin Curren. McEnroe never competed in a Wimbledon final again, and 1985 was the last year he won a grand slam event.

6. Lori McNeil stops Steffi Graf's incredible run (1995) The Score: 7-5, 7-6

What Happened?: Going into the 1995 Wimbledon, legendary Steffi Graf participated in 27 of the last 30 grand slam semifinals or finals. No one expected that she would lose in the first round, especially when considering that Graf won the 1994 championship. Well, that's what ended up happening.

5. Ivo Karlovic picks apart reigning champion Leyton Hewitt (2003) The Score: 1-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4

What Happened?: Here marks the second time a defending Wimbledon champ lost in the first round of the following Wimbledon. Leyton Hewitt was aced to death by a young Ivo Karlovic after winning the first set of the match in an impressive manner.

4. Doug Flach eliminates Andre Agassi in only the first round (1996) The Score: 2-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6

What Happened?: Doug Flach was ranked 281st in the world going into his opening round match against the third ranked Andre Agassi. He had gotten is as a qualifier, and his only previous grand slam experience was in the doubles bracket. Flach did the unthinkable and ousted the American great Agassi.

3. George Bastl outplays Pete Sampras (2002) The Score: 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4

What Happened?: On Court 2, Sampras lost to an inspired George Bastl in five sets and the 'Graveyard of Champions' found a new victim. Whenever Sampras lost at Wimbledon, it was a surprise to most. For him to lose in the second round was downright shocking.

2. Maria Sharapova shocks the world, but mostly Serena Williams (2004) The Score: 6-1, 6-4

What Happened?: Serena won the previous two Wimbledon finals having to face her sister Venus both times. To cap off a three-peat, she had to face off against a 17-year-old named Maria Sharapova. Nearly all the experts expected Sharapova to get blown out of the water, but the young Russian won handedly. Both players went on to experience great success after this match.

1. Jelena Dokic defeats the top-ranked Martina Hingis in first round straight sets (1999) The Score: 6-2, 6-0

What Happened?: Dokic was a 16-year-old playing in the first round of one of the biggest stages in tennis against one of the sport's biggest stars, Martina Hingis. She was ranked 129th in the world at the time, but she flat outplayed the world number one Hingis and defeated her in straight sets. Dokic didn't even lose a single game in the final set. From a seeding standpoint, it is one of the biggest upsets in tennis history.

