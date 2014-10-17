E-COMMERCE UPDATE: The Biggest Trends Shaping The E-Commerce Industry Ahead Of The Holidays

The final holiday quarter of the year is retailers’ do-or-die moment. Recently, all the growth is online.

We estimate that there will be $US100 billion in online sales in the fourth quarter this year, a 16% increase over the same period last year, on pace with previous years. That’s much higher than the rhythm for overall retail sales: The National Retail Federation forecasts only a 4.1% growth in November and December this year.

In a new report, BI Intelligence takes an exhaustive look at the e-commerce market, estimating holiday sales and shipments, tracking consumer behaviour, and outlining the strategies that retailers are using to catch up in e-commerce.

Here are some of the key points in the report:

In full, the report:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

