The Biggest Threat From Hurricane Sandy Is Too Much Water

Photo: AP Images

Sandy is expected to bring winds gusts of up to 60 mph, but it’s the flooding that weather experts are really worried about. From the AP:



[Meteorologists] said Sunday that water threatens the most lives and is likely to cause substantial property damage. They fear storm surge amped by waves and the full moon. Up to a foot of rain should trigger inland and flash flooding.

In some areas of New York, the storm surge could be 15 feet above sea level.

If you don’t believe us, check out this map:

Here’s what you should have at your home when the storm hits >

Click here for all of our Hurricane Sandy coverage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.