The Biggest Thing To Happen To WiFi Has Just About Arrived

Wireless networks will soon get a big boost in speed.



A new standard supporting the 60 GHz band is coming next year and it will allow wireless networks to be much faster than those that run on today’s current 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

The standard, known as 802.11ad, will create wireless networks that operate at a whopping 7 gigabits per second. CORRECTED: In comparison today’s 5 GHz WiFi can work as fast as 600 megabits per second.

But a standard doesn’t mean much until companies build some products to support it. And it all it starts with the WiFi chips. As many as four companies are planning on shipping a new wave of chips in less than a year.

Today, chip maker Marvell announced that it will partner with with Israeli startup Wilocity to make tri-band chips, meaning chips that will use all three bands, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 60 GHz. Wilocity announced a similar deal with Qualcomm’s Atheros division about a year ago. Wilocity was founded in 2007 with backing from Benchmark Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Tallwood Partners.

Plus, two other startups—Beam Networks and Peraso Technologies—said they will announce their 60 GHz chips within the next six to nine months, reports EE Times.

It often takes up to a year between the time the silicon is ready and when actual new WiFi routers hit the shelves. So we’re looking at 2014 before your home will have its fabulous, super fast new WiFi.

At these speeds, tri-band WiFi will mean multiple devices can stream movies and live action video games at the same time, glitch free. It also means that WiFi can be an alternative to wired networks for small and mid-sized businesses.

