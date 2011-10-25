These Are The Biggest Retail Thieves In Europe

Photo: carbonnyc via Flickr

According to the annually published Global Retail Theft Barometer, Europe has seen an increase in theft of 7.8 per cent over the past year. The survey, derived from questioning shop owners in each respective country, calculates the “shrinkage” within the retail industry. Shrinkage in this case, refers to the monetary value of goods that are stolen from or lost by retailers through a variety of avenues.



Shrinkage is caused by two main factors: shoplifting and dishonest employees. Internal administrative errors and fraud on the part of suppliers also play their part.

Interestingly, one conclusion that the study made was that while dishonest employees were the main cause of shrinkage in North and South America, the main source of shrinkage in Europe was shoplifting.

Overall, India has the top shrinkage value in the world. The top European nation is in second place globally.

We’ve ranked our countries according to what percentage of total sales shrinkage accounts for. We’ve also provided how much retail-related crime cost the industry in each nation during the past year while showing how much damage shop-lifters did to the industry in each country.

NB: For some reason the survey grouped the Baltic States together. It also provided joint figures for Belgium and Luxembourg.

