These Are The Biggest Retail Thieves In Europe

According to the annually published Global Retail Theft Barometer, Europe has seen an increase in theft of 7.8 per cent over the past year. The survey, derived from questioning shop owners in each respective country, calculates the “shrinkage” within the retail industry. Shrinkage in this case, refers to the monetary value of goods that are stolen from or lost by retailers through a variety of avenues.
Shrinkage is caused by two main factors: shoplifting and dishonest employees. Internal administrative errors and fraud on the part of suppliers also play their part.
Interestingly, one conclusion that the study made was that while dishonest employees were the main cause of shrinkage in North and South America, the main source of shrinkage in Europe was shoplifting.
Overall, India has the top shrinkage value in the world. The top European nation is in second place globally.
We’ve ranked our countries according to what percentage of total sales shrinkage accounts for. We’ve also provided how much retail-related crime cost the industry in each nation during the past year while showing how much damage shop-lifters did to the industry in each country.
NB: For some reason the survey grouped the Baltic States together. It also provided joint figures for Belgium and Luxembourg.
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.29 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €414 million ($577 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €193 million ($269 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.30 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €1.45 billion ($2.02 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €633 million ($883 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.33 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €410 million ($572 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €182 million ($254 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.34 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €481 million ($670 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €215 million ($300 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.35 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €523 million ($729 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €232 million ($323 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.37 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €6.11 billion ($8.52 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €2.56 billion ($3.57 billion)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.37 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €3.89 billion ($5.42 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €1.84 billion ($2.56 billion)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.40 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €742 million ($1.03 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €334 million ($466 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.40 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €3.27 billion ($4.6 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €1.46 billion ($2.04 billion)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.40 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €530 million ($739 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €277 million ($386 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.40 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €5.40 billion ($7.53 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €2.18 billion ($3.04 billion)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.41 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €1.28 billion ($1.78 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €535 million ($746 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.43 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €501 million ($698 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €174 million ($242 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.46 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €149 million ($208 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €60 million ($84 million)
For some reason the Global Retail Theft Barometer grouped Luxembourg and Belgium together. The figures below are a collective amount for both nations.
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.47 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €954 million ($1.33 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €462 million ($643 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.48 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €383 million ($533 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €169 million ($235 million)
The Global Retail Theft Barometer grouped all the nations within the Balkan region together. Below are collective statistics for the whole region.
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.50 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €219 million ($305 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €100 million ($139 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.53 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €382 million ($532 million)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €183 million ($255 million)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.63 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €1.40 billion ($1.95 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €787 million ($1.10 billion)
Shrinkage as percentage of total sales: 1.74 per cent
Cost of retail related crime: €3.22 billion ($4.48 billion)
Shrinkage attributable to shoplifting: €1.23 billion ($1.71 billion)
