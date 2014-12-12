The Biggest U.S. Tech IPO Of The Year Went Nuts Today

The latest mini-wave of tech IPOs kicked off with a bang today, as Lending Club finished the day up 56% from its filing price.

The peer-to-peer lending company raised its IPO price range on Monday, and expected to go public at $US12 to $US14. Instead it launched at $US15, and almost immediately rocketed up to $US24, which is about where it finished the day.

A big IPO pop like this is nice for early investors, but it means that the company left money on the table. The company raised more than $US800 million in today’s offering, but could have raised $US1.35 billion if it had priced where the stock actually ended up.

Lending Club debuted in 2007. It’s basically an online marketplace where people can get loans at lower interest rates — instead of going to the bank, people apply online and be matched up with a number of willing lenders.

Tomorrow, two more big tech companies will debut. Both Hortonworks and New Relic will try to raise about $US100 million in their IPOs. Both companies are considered “big data” companies, but Hadoop is more involved in collecting the data while New Relic sells tools that analyse it.

