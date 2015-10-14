The 9 biggest takeovers of all time

Budweiser owner AB InBev said Tuesday morning that it had reached an “agreement in principle” with SABMiller on one of the biggest mergers in history.

The deal will value SABMiller at £44 ($US67.62) a share, or around £71.2 billion ($US109.4 billion).

If the deal goes through, it would rank as the sixth biggest deals by size in history.

Business Insider compiled what are currently the 9 biggest deals in history, based on rankings by Dealogic.

