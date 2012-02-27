The Biggest Surprises And Snubs From The Oscar Nominations

On January 25, much of Hollywood groggily awoke hoping to hear their names called during the 5 a.m. Oscar nominations announcement.



As Jennifer Lawrence read the nominees, we noticed a few big surprises that will make for an interesting show during tonight’s Academy Awards broadcast.

Comedy stars, who rarely make any Oscar’s list, came in strong with noms for Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” seriously) and former “Superbad” star, Jonah Hill as Best Supporting Actor in “Moneyball.”

Oscar favourites such as George Clooney and Meryl Streep had their names called, but other hopefuls such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender are probably still staring at their TV sets.

