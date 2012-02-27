The Biggest Surprises And Snubs From The Oscar Nominations

On January 25, much of Hollywood groggily awoke hoping to hear their names called during the 5 a.m. Oscar nominations announcement.
As Jennifer Lawrence read the nominees, we noticed a few big surprises that will make for an interesting show during tonight’s Academy Awards broadcast.
Comedy stars, who rarely make any Oscar’s list, came in strong with noms for Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” seriously) and former “Superbad” star, Jonah Hill as Best Supporting Actor in “Moneyball.”
Oscar favourites such as George Clooney and Meryl Streep had their names called, but other hopefuls such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender are probably still staring at their TV sets.
We bet you didn't see this one coming! Not only was Melissa McCarthy nominated for Best Actress, but Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo were also both nominated for Best Original Screenplay.
Who would have thought that a film famous for this gross scene would get so much love from a usually conservative Academy?
Really? Jonah Hill, star of 'Superbad' will forever be introduced as 'Oscar nominated actor, Jonah Hill'?
We're not saying we're not Jonah fans, because we are; we're just saying maybe the guy could take on one more dramatic role before being nominated for an Academy Award. This is the same year he starred in 'The Sitter,' after all.
This was the 17th time Meryl Streep's name was called for an Oscar nomination, but the star of 'The Iron Lady,' in which Streep plays Margaret Thatcher, hasn't taken home an actual award since 'Sophie's Choice' in 1982.
Like this month's Golden Globes, The Academy Awards will see best buds George Clooney and Brad Pitt up against each other in the Best Actor category. Clooney for his role as a struggling dad in 'The Descendants' and Pitt for his turn as an inspired baseball coach in 'Moneyball.'
Clooney took home the Globe, and we're betting the Oscar's won't look much different.
Angelina Jolie will be attending the Academy Awards on the arm of her nominated baby daddy, Brad Pitt, and not as a nominee herself.
While Jolie's directorial debut and passion project, 'In the Land of Blood and Honey,' was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, the film was noticeably left off this year's list of nominations.
Rooney Mara is only 26-years-old and hasn't had much big time movie experience. Her biggest onscreen credit thus far: playing Mark Zuckerberg's girlfriend in David Fincher's 'The Social Network.' She's also the only first time nominee on the Best Actress list. Not bad for someone who played small roles in indie films.
'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Director David Fincher, who was nominated but lost last year for 'The Social Network,' was completely left off this year's list of nominees.
'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' was also left off of the Best Picture list, despite DGA and PGA noms.
The most surprsing Best Picture nomination of the bunch! This 9/11 drama has made just a little over $10 million at the box office and hasn't been nominated for any other awards this year.
Seriously? A guy with this mug shot (after getting arrested for a DUI in 2002) is nominated for an Oscar this year? Nick Nolte has apaprently really turned it around and is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in 'Warrior.'
This Martin Scorsese-directed film got a whopping 11 nominations. The film, set in 1930s Paris about an orphan who lives in the walls of a train station and gets wrapped up in a mystery, stars Ben Kingsley, Chloe Moretz and Sacha Baron Cohen.
The Academy loves them some Steven Spielberg. Well, not enough to nominate him for Best Director, but still enough to nominate his passion project, 'War Horse,' that didn't do that well with critics nor at the box office.
It's going to take a miracle for Spielberg's 'Horse' to win this race.
Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender were both shut out for their emotionally draining performances in 'Shame,' despite tons of nudity, an Academy favourite when done right.
Shailene Woodley, who plays George Clooney's daughter in 'The Descendants,' was also left off the list, despite her nominations at the Golden Globes, BFCA and winning Best Supporting Actress for the National Board of Review.
And it appears Leonardo DiCaprio, who played J.Edgar Hoover in this year's 'J.Edgar,' should have spent less time gallivanting around Europe with Blake Lively and more time on his craft.
First the People Magazine 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover goes to Bradley Cooper and now this?! Ryan Gosling really can't catch a break this year, can he? The actor was left off the list of Academy Awards nominees.
Despite being nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for her role in 'An Education,' Carey Mulligan was shut out for her performances in both 'Drive' and 'Shame.'
And while his casting in 'Drive' was polarising among critics, we're still surprised Albert Brooks didn't get a nom for his role as gangster, Bernie Rose.
