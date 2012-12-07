The Biggest Sports Stories In 2012

Photo: AP
Another year in the competitive sports world has come and gone. The year 2012 was ripe with new accomplishments, controversies and moments we’ll never forget.We’ve compiled a list of what we’ve deemed to be the biggest sports stories from 2012.
Jan. 9- Alabama wins its second BCS Championship in three seasons, and becomes the sixth straight winner from the SEC
Feb. 4- Linsanity takes hold of the sports world when the seldom-used guard scores more than 20 points in nine of 10 straight games
March 2- The Saints bounty scandal breaks, alleging former coordinator Gregg Williams paid his players to hurt members of the opposing team
April 2- Kentucky wins its eighth NCAA basketball title in school history behind super-freshmen Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
June 22- Former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is proven guilty of 45 child sex abuse charges
Jul. 1- Spain wins the Euro Cup, the third straight major tournament title they have won (Two Euros, 2010 World Cup)
July, Aug. 10- Dwight Howard and Steve Nash join the Los Angeles Lakers in the span of a month, creating another NBA super team
Aug. 23- Lance Armstrong is stripped of his seven Tour de France titles by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency
Sept. 25- The replacement referee fiasco reaches its height when a crucial blown call decides the game between Green Bay and Seattle
Dec. 1- Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Jovan Belcher murders his girlfriend before committing suicide at the team facility
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.