The Biggest Sports Stories In 2012

Andrew Tredinnick
Lance Armstrong

Photo: AP

Another year in the competitive sports world has come and gone. The year 2012 was ripe with new accomplishments, controversies and moments we’ll never forget.We’ve compiled a list of what we’ve deemed to be the biggest sports stories from 2012.

Jan. 9- Alabama wins its second BCS Championship in three seasons, and becomes the sixth straight winner from the SEC

Jan. 22- Legendary Penn State football head coach Joe Paterno dies at age 85

Feb. 5- New York Giants win the franchise's fourth Super Bowl title

Feb. 4- Linsanity takes hold of the sports world when the seldom-used guard scores more than 20 points in nine of 10 straight games

March 2- The Saints bounty scandal breaks, alleging former coordinator Gregg Williams paid his players to hurt members of the opposing team

March 19- Peyton Manning is cut by the Colts and joins the Denver Broncos

April 2- Kentucky wins its eighth NCAA basketball title in school history behind super-freshmen Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

May 2- Future Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau takes his own life

June 11- Los Angeles Kings win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history

June 21- LeBron James wins his first NBA title and Finals MVP.

June 22- Former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is proven guilty of 45 child sex abuse charges

Jul. 1- Spain wins the Euro Cup, the third straight major tournament title they have won (Two Euros, 2010 World Cup)

July 30- Michael Phelps wins his 19th Olympic medal to become the most decorated Olympian ever

July, Aug. 10- Dwight Howard and Steve Nash join the Los Angeles Lakers in the span of a month, creating another NBA super team

Aug. 23- Lance Armstrong is stripped of his seven Tour de France titles by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Sept. 25- The replacement referee fiasco reaches its height when a crucial blown call decides the game between Green Bay and Seattle

Oct. 3- Miguel Cabrera wins the first Triple Crown in 45 years

Oct. 28- San Francisco Giants win its second World Series in three years

Dec. 1- Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker Jovan Belcher murders his girlfriend before committing suicide at the team facility

Here are all of the details from one of the biggest stories in sports this year.

The Long, Ugly Downfall Of Lance Armstrong >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.