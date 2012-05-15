Here's Proof That Social Media Blunders Have Real Consequences

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By now, brands should know that a haphazard social media policy won’t work. But some have had to learn the hard way.We came across this slideshow by 22 Squared, which offers case studies on some of the biggest social media catastrophes in recent years.



Each case begins with the “Problem,” the company’s “Response” and finally the “Fallout.”

For example, TGI Fridays never anticipated the incredible demand for a free Jack Daniel’s burger when it tried to build its Facebook following — and the fallout was a bunch of angry fans, all of whom it later abandoned. #fail

