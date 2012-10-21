The World's Biggest Sinkholes

Guatemala City Sinkhole 2010

A sinkhole occurs when an area of ground collapses, creating holes that can swallow up swimming pools, roads, buildings and people. The United States Geological Survey describes three different categories of sinkholes based on how they are created: dissolution, cover-subsidence and cover-collapse sinkholes.

In all three, erosion of land is caused by minerals washed away by water over time.

The most dangerous type of sink hole, and the ones we usually see in the news, are cover-collapse sink holes. The erosion of land occurs underground, creating a cavity under streets, sidewalks or buildings. Eventually the ground suddenly collapses since there’s nothing underneath holding it up. 

Here are some of the most incredible examples of sudden sinkholes.

The Qattara Depression in Egypt: Located west of Cairo, this massive dent is 440 feet below sea level at its lowest point, with a length of 186 miles and a width of 95 miles.

Source: Egypt Travel website

The 2007 Guatemala City Sinkhole: This sink hole was large enough to swallow up about a dozen homes which fell 330 feet down into the hole.

Source: National Geographic

The 2010 Guatemala City Sinkhole: In 2010 another sinkhole opened up In Guatemala City. It is about 60 feet wide and 30 stories deep.

Source: National Geographic

Texas Devil's Sinkhole: Now home to millions of bats this cavernous sinkhole has a 40 by 60 foot opening, and is 400 feet deep.

Source: The Texas Parks and Wildfire Department

The Sarisarinama Sinkholes: Multiple sinkholes are present in Sarisarinama, Venezuela, each one measures about 1,000 feet wide and 350 meters deep.

Source: Discovery

The Bimmah Sinkhole: Located in Oman, this sinkhole about 65 feet deep has become a popular tourist attraction where people can go swimming.

Source: The Daily Mail

The Daisetta Sinkhole: This massive sinkhole in Texas measures 900 feet across and 260 feet deep. It swallowed up oil tanks and barrels, tires, telephone poles and several vehicles.

Source: Fox News

Winter Park Sinkhole: This Florida sinkhole swallowed up sports cars and a community pool with its massive 350 foot wide opening and 107 foot depth.

Source: The May 2009 Florida Engineering Society Journal

BONUS: Video of a girl falling into a sink hole in China that is more than 19 feet deep.

