A CEO reveals the biggest sign you're actually a good boss

When you’re the boss, it can be difficult to get honest feedback about how you’re doing.

That’s why it’s so important to understand what exactly sets good bosses apart.

Medical Guardian CEO Geoff Gross says that one particular habit is a strong indicator you’re a quality leader in your organisation.

“A good boss takes an authentic and proactive interest in their employees’ lives,” he says. “When you’re at the office and talking to someone at their desk, you typically only have time to hit the quick high-level items that are specific to their job before rushing off to the next meeting. It can really be difficult to get into deeper discussions with employees about their families, weekend hobbies, goals for the next five years and overall satisfaction with work. That’s why you need to make time out of the office.”

So, if you care enough to get to know your workers, you’re probably doing a good job.

Gross, who manages over 100 employees, recommends that managers prioritise one-on-one meetings and out of the office interactions with their employees. You don’t want to mess with your workers’ busy lives, obviously. It’s not about shooting the breeze, it’s about taking every opportunity to meaningfully engage with your employees. Plus, perks like social events where bosses can mingle with their employees are often a great morale boost.

“For me, I’ve found the best way to do this is first thing in the morning before the workday gets hectic,” he says. “I have breakfast with a member of my team on a daily basis as a way to personally develop a relationship and learn more about his or her life. I have found it vital to building a culture based on mutual respect and transparency. Plus, it’s just enjoyable getting to know people I spend the most time with much better.”

