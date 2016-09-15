A CEO says this is the No. 1 sign your boss is impressed with you

Your boss isn’t always going to sing your praises from the rooftops, even if they like you.

They tend to demonstrate the fact they’re impressed in other ways.

Namley, giving you more work.

Ultra Mobile CEO David Glickman, who has 135 employees across three continents, says that bosses tend to involve their very best employees in side projects.

However, they’re not just taking advantage of your talents. In fact, according to Glickman, if they’re a good manager, they most likely have your best interests in mind.

“While your manager may see your competency and smarts firsthand, they can’t promote you without buy-in and support from others,” he tells Business Insider. “By putting you on projects that involve other teams, they are helping you build your own support for future promotion.”

Great bosses want to set their best employees up for success — which means giving them the challenges and opportunities that allow them to prove their worth.

No one wants to get loaded with extra work. Still, before you start complaining, it’s important to consider the possibility that your manager is really just subtly trying to give you the chance to shine and advance your career.

