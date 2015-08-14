This is the biggest mistake men make when they shave, according to an expert

Shaving isn’t something most men think about much. You’ve been doing it for years, just like your father probably taught you.

But have you been doing it correctly?

Probably not, according to an interview by Men’s Health with barber Diane Wood.

Wood says there’s one thing men consistently get wrong: they shave against the grain of their beard.

Men should really be shaving with the grain. Doing so will drastically reduce both irritation and the prevalence of ingrown hairs. And it will generally result in a much closer, more thorough shave.

For most of the face, this is pretty straightforward. On most men, cheek hair grows downward and neck hair grows upward, so you’re likely already shaving against the grain in those areas. Near the Adam’s apple, however, it gets trickier. Much of the hair down there grows sideways or other ways, says Wood.

These patterns don’t apply to everyone. Every guy has a different pattern of growth for their beard hair, but don’t worry — there’s an easy way to tell what yours is. When you have a couple of days growth, use your fingers to feel the direction of growth. Wherever you feel resistance, shave in the opposite direction.

Happy shaving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.