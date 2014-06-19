IOS Users Are A Much Bigger Revenue Opportunity For Mobile Payments Companies Than Android Users

John Heggestuen

Americans who make payments using their iOS devices in stores spend nearly double that spent by Android users making the same type of payments, according to a survey from The Yankee Group, compiled by BI Intelligence.

Mobile Proximity PaymentsBII
  • Mobile proximity payments made with an iOS device in the U.S. averaged $US9.91 per transaction.
  • The average proximity payment made with an Android device was $US5.20.
  • For mobile web payments — what we typically refer to as mobile commerce — the difference in average transaction value was less significant. A mobile web payment on iOS averaged $US32.12 compared to $US29.66 on Android.

Even though Android accounts for a larger share of smartphones subscriptions than iOS, it does not make up for the lag in mobile proximity spending volume or frequency.

The takeaway is that iOS represents a larger revenue opportunity for companies that are interested in developing mobile payment products.

BI Intelligence is a tech research service covering the mobile and payments industries. To receive full access to all our downloadable charts, analysis, and industry reporting, sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.