The Biggest Reason Schools Are Fighting For Spots In The Big 10 Or SEC

Just when we thought college realignment had settled down, we got an entirely new set of schools migrating towards the big conferences. And a look at revenues generated in the big conferences shows just how big the disparity is between the haves and have-nots.



In 2011-12, the SEC led the way with schools in that conference averaging $88.9 million in revenue ($92.1M median). That is 57.9% greater than the average revenue in the Big East. And the SEC money will skyrocket when they negotiate a new television contract in the near future and launch their own network, as expected, in 2014.

Here’s a look at just how dominant the SEC and Big 10 have been off the field…

