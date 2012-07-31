HOLD THE DOOR! Expect Levinsohn Loyalists To Bolt Yahoo Shortly

Photo: FUSE Capital

Former interim CEO Ross Levinsohn is leaving Yahoo. He just didn’t fit into new Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s vision for the company.Following his departure, the questions is whether or not Levinsohn’s many reports at Yahoo will follow him out the door.



Levinsohn loyalists include business development commando Jim Heckman, media leader Mickie Rosen, and new monetization boss Michael Barrett.

These are people who fully bought into Levinsohn’s plan to make Yahoo “the world’s premier digital media company.”

We’re obviously pinging sources rapid fire on the status of these executives, but if you can help, please do. Reach me at [email protected] or 646 376 6014.

