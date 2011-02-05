The Biggest Problem With The Daily? It Takes EONS To Download

Photo: Screenshot

Apple god John Gruber has tried out Rupert Murdoch’s The Daily, and he’s done.Why?



New issues take an entire geological era to download. He timed it: 80 seconds.

It’s easy to poke fun at this, but it actually matters. As Gruber says, “the first minute is the most important minute.” The Daily’s competitors are just a tap away: the NYT‘s iPad app takes 20 seconds to load, and popular feed-reader Flipboard just 8 seconds. And of course, all the online news is on Safari.

Gruber acknowledges that the iPad currently doesn’t allow new issues to be downloaded overnight while the iPad is idling. But he suggests a fix: immediately download and make available the top stories, and let the rest download in the background.

