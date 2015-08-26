They have finally fixed the biggest problem with 'Madden' games

Every year EA Sports pumps out a new ‘Madden’ game and every year we can expect a similar experience. That’s both an attractive and ugly concept.

It’s attractive because that’s what these games are: beautiful. If you’re EA Sports, you don’t have to bend over backwards every year to change the on-the-field experience. It’s awesome. A little tweak here and there, and we’re good. It’s a little ugly because everyone always craves that newness to justify their $US60 purchase each year.

But the rest of the game is where the revolution has really needed to happen, and ‘Madden NFL 16’ has finally made some changes.

What I’m talking about here is menus. Sure, menus are not a sexy part of the game, and they’re not the kind of thing everyone is going to be clamoring over when it ships. But menus and in-game navigation is a crucial part of what makes the game either very enjoyable or very frustrating.

“Madden NFL 16” revamped the entire menu system away from the clunky old model, and now it looks and feels fantastic.

Check out the new home screen menu when you boot up the game:





It looks awesome now.

And it’s also very snappy. In previous years of “Madden” I always experiences an annoyingly long delay switching from menu to menu. It was also no fun to look at, trying to hard to have this professional, serious look.

Now it’s just user friendly and fun.

The same goes for the Connected Franchise menu, which was also slow and hard to use in previous games:





Finally! It just feels more fun. The menus put the focus back on what you want to do right now, rather than getting lost in the muck of team management, which is just too boring of a concept to get engrossed in for the most part.

While it isn’t an insanely exciting change, it is indeed the one very important upgrade that makes this year’s “Madden” instalment well worth buying.

“Madden NFL 16” is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

NOW WATCH: EA Sports just showed off the new Madden NFL game and it looks unbelievably realistic



