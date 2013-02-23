The Biggest Prime Number Displayed As RGB Web colours

Earlier this month a mathematician working with the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, found the biggest prime number ever — 17 million digits long — 2 ^ 57,885,161 minus 1.



The internet got super hyped up about this, and has been fiddling around with the number. Here’s a new use for them: Flicker user pbump decided to turn the digits into art:

I took the raw numeric data from the new, 17-million-digit prime, broke it into 6-digit chunks, converted that to RGB colours, and made an image.

RBG web code identified colours by a six-digit number, so each six-digit chunk stands for a colour. Here’s all 17 million digits:

Photo: pbump

And here’s a close up on the individual six-digit chunks turned into colours:

Photo: pbump

