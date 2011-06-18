The Biggest PR Mistakes Made By Athletes In The Past 25 Years

Brett Favre's constant state of 'should I stay or should I go' was more damning for his reputation than his alleged text messages. When the Jenn Sterger incident broke, Favre's public opinion was already hovering somewhere above The Plague and somewhere below olive pits.

Favre first announced his retirement from the Green Bay Packers in March of 2008. He said that he 'didn't want to play anymore.' A few months later, Favre decided he wanted to play again, but for another franchise besides Green Bay. Eventually, the team traded him to the New York Jets.

After finishing one year with the Jets, Favre 'retired' again. This time, Favre was released by the Jets, so if he did come back, he could go where ever he wanted. He decided to go to Minnesota, the hated rival of Green Bay. Many fans saw this as a betrayal of one of the most loving and passionate fan bases in all of sports, and Favre was officially no longer a beloved athlete.

Favre fake retired one more time after his first season with Minnesota after previously saying 2009-10 would be his final year in the league. He rejoined the Vikings right before they played their second preseason game. The 2010-11 season was a dismal failure for Favre, and it appears that he has finally retired, but we can never really know for sure.