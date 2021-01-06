From a new 'God of War' to the long-awaited 'Horizon Zero Dawn' sequel, these are the 18 biggest PlayStation 5 games scheduled to launch in 2021

Sony ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is the sequel to 2017’s hit PlayStation 4 game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn.’

Say goodbye to the PlayStation 4! With the launch of the PlayStation 5 in mid-November, Sony’s flagship console just got much more powerful.

In 2021, Sony’s new console is getting its first crop of games that will more fully take advantage of its horsepower.

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” is scheduled for the first half of the year, while the long-awaited sequel to “Horizon Zero Dawn” is expected in the latter half – to say nothing of big exclusives like “Ghostwire Tokyo” and “Deathloop.”

With 2020 rapidly fading into the past, the time has come to start looking forward to all the huge games coming to your new PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Whether you’re looking for major exclusives like “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” or next-gen updates to long-running franchises like “Hitman 3,” there’s something to get excited for this year.

These are the 18 biggest games scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 5 in the next 12 months:

1. “Hitman 3”

Release date: January 20

2. “Outriders”

Release date: February 2

3. “Destruction Allstars”

Release date: February 5

4. “Returnal”

Release date: March 19

5. “It Takes Two”

Release date: March 26

6. “Far Cry 6”

Release date: After March 2021

7. “Deathloop”

Release date: May 21

8. “Back 4 Blood”

Release date: June 22

9. “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”

Release date: First half of 2021

10. “Grand Theft Auto V: Enhanced Edition”

Release date: Second half of 2021

11. “Horizon Forbidden West”

Release date: Second half of 2021

12. “Gran Turismo 7”

Release date: 2021

13. “Ghostwire Tokyo”

Release date: 2021

14. Untitled “God of War” sequel

Release date: 2021

15. “Gotham Knights”

Release date: 2021

16. “Hogwarts Legacy”

Release date: 2021

17. “Resident Evil Village”

Release date: 2021

18. “Rainbow Six: Quarantine”

Release date: 2021

