As with every year, there were a lot of snubs and a lot surprises when the Oscar nominees were announced. One big snub, but no surprise, was that actor Oscar Isaac didn’t make the cut.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.