The Biggest Obstacle Facebook Had To Overcome As A Startup

Before Facebook launched, Mark Zuckerberg knew his startup would have to overcome one very big obstacle.It’d need to achieve critical mass if it was going to survive.



“I wish good ideas would just market themselves,” he allegedly wrote to Harvard classmate Aaron Greenspan. “That way you could just devote energy to making cool things.”

To achieve critical mass, Zuckerberg knew he had to do two things. He had to overcome peoples’ tendencies to be lazy, and he had to create hype.

Here’s the alleged pre-launch conversation:

zberg02: really i see it as a problem of critical mass

zberg02: people won’t; do it unless other people do it

ThinkComp: right

zberg02: and then it becomes a question of culture

zberg02: because it’s not about who’s actually doing it

ThinkComp: that’s why i’m going to be talking to the uc

zberg02: it’s about who people think are doing it

zberg02: i think it requires some hype

ThinkComp: how do you plan to go about that

zberg02: well mine’s not a straight facebook

zberg02: it has a bunch of cool features which i don’t think i should really mention right now

zberg02: beyond the course stuff

zberg02: and i just think in general people will respond to the next thing i make

ThinkComp: ok

zberg02: a crimson reporter called me today to ask if i was making anything new

ThinkComp: i won’t stop you then

zberg02: or planning on making anything new

zberg02: without hearing of anyting i was doing

zberg02: i thought that was interesting

ThinkComp: indeed

zberg02: well i just think that if we compete neither of us will get the mass we need to make anything worthwhile

zberg02: or i don’t know

zberg02: mine is basically ready

zberg02: i just have some business stuff to work out

ThinkComp: i’m not too concerned.

ThinkComp: we’re doing ok

zberg02: well i know you have lots of users

zberg02: i’m just saying, in terms of either facebook getting used

ThinkComp: you said they were different purposes though…

zberg02: yea but people are lazy

zberg02: and i think will only want to upload stuff to one of them

Here’s the completely 71-page “Lost Chapter” Greenspan posted from his Harvard days with Zuckerberg.

