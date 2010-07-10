The 10 Biggest NBA Free Agent Signing Busts Of All Time

Whether you like it or not, Pat Riley just landed the three biggest free agents of 2010.



The Miami Heat will consist of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James and a supporting cast of… anyone.

The problem? Three superstars sharing one basketball.

Bosh, Wade, and James are going to have to adjust each of their games with this new roster. That means less touches for each player and declining stats are sure to come.

Durability will also be a major concern since it’s likely each player will see more minutes on the court since the rest of the Heat roster will mainly consist of players willing to play for the league minimum.

And would anyone be surprised if Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sends someone out on the court to rough up LeBron when the Heat come to town after his awesome open letter ripping the Akron native?

Right now, it looks like the only way for a team not named the Heat to win the championship is to pray for injury or bad chemisty between the trio.

If you’re from Cleveland or just a basketball fan outside of Miami, we compiled a list of the 10 biggest NBA free agent busts in an effort to give you hope for a championship.

10. Juwan Howard – 7 Years, $105 Million The Washington Bullets made Juwan Howard the first $100 million man in 1996 after two standout seasons when he averaged 19.8 ppg and 8.3 rpg and was selected as an All Star. While he has put up very consistent numbers throughout his career, he would never make another All Star team after signing the 9-figure contract. Contract stats: 17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 0.4 bpg (Would you pay $100 million for these numbers?) 9. Vin Baker – 7 Years, $86 Million After making his 4th consecutive All Star team, Vin Baker elected to resign with the Seattle SuperSonics before the 1999-00 season. He was eventually traded to the Celtics and his contract would be voided due to his alcoholism. Contract Stats: 12.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.8 bpg

8. Jerome James – 5 Years, $30 Million His above average performance in the 2005 playoffs led to his signing with the New York Knicks by then-GM Isiah Thomas. James played for a total of 15 minutes in his last two seasons with the Knicks and didn't even touch the court after being traded to the Bulls as an expiring contract. Contract stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.4 bpg 7. Jim McIlvaine – 7 Years, $33.6 Million The Sonics had just lost to the Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals and wanted to reload their roster for another run. What do they do? They sign Jim McIlvaine who was a back up in a loaded Bullets front court. His signing would be the catalyst to the dismantling of the Sonics' 1996 Finals roster. Contract Stats: 3.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 bpg (Played in 0 games during the final two years of his contract with the Nets) 6. Elton Brand – 5 Years, $80 Million Brand was a solid player who made two All Star teams with consistent numbers around 20 ppg and 10 rpg. Despite Brand's health issues and declining performance, the 76ers gave the big man an $80 million deal to bolster their front court in 2008. In his second year into the contract, Brand has put up the worst numbers of his career. Contract Stats: 13.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.2 bpg 5. Raef Lafrentz – 7 Years, $70 Million After posting 10.8 ppg and 7.4 rpg after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Lafrentz had apparently shown enough to owner Mark Cuban to earn a monster contract. Lafrentz was traded to the Celtics just one year into his new deal Even though he didn't play a single minute in the final year of his contract, Lafrentz still pocketed over $12.7 million -- making him one of the most valuable bench warmers in history. Contract Stats: 7.8 ppg, 4.8 rpb, 1.0 bpg 4. Eddy Curry – 6 Years, $60 Million The New York Knicks obtained Eddy Curry in a sign-and-trade deal with his former team the Chicago Bulls in 2005. Constantly battling health and personal issues, Curry has appeared in only 10 games in the past 2 seasons. Contract Stats: 15.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.6 bpg (Missed an average of 38 games a season) 3. Rashard Lewis – 6 Years, $118 Million Lewis came over to the Magic in a sign-and-trade deal in 2007 after averaging a career-best 22.4 ppg for the Seattle SuperSonics. Since his new deal, Lewis' scoring has been in decline and he was dealt a 10-game suspension for failing a drug test in 2009. Contract Stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.2 apg 2. Darius Miles – 6 Years, $48 Million In 2004, Portland resigned the young Miles to a 6 year deal thinking they had locked up a great talent. Then he suffered what was thought to be a career-ending knee injury just over a year into the contract. In the end, the Trail Blazers were forced to pay the entire $48 million for just one and a half seasons of a healthy Darius Miles. Contract Stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg (Played in only 21% of the games his contract ran through) 1. Gilbert Arenas – 6 Years, $111 Million With his last minute heroics, quirky personality, and awesome blog, point guard Gilbert Arenas became the face of the post-Michael Jordan/Kwame Brown era Washington Wizards. After a knee injury that would sideline him for most of the 2007-08 season, the Wizards still stuck with Arenas and resigned him to a deal close to the maximum in 2008. Then came a setback to his knee rehabilitation... and then the gun-possession... then prison. AND with the addition of Kirk Hinrich and John Wall, the Wizards now have 3 starting point guards on their roster. Contract Stats: 22.0 ppg, 7.4 apg (In 34 out of a possible 164 games) BONUS: Keith Van Horn – 1 Year, $4.3 Million Keith Van Horn hadn't played a game in over a year when the Dallas Mavericks signed him in 2008. The New Jersey Nets ended up being the team to pay for Van Horn's bench warming services, however, as he was a key part in making possible the Jason Kidd trade to the Mavericks. Contract Stats: 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg, 0.0 apg Now Don't Miss... 10 Ways Sports Stars Go From Riches To Rags

