The Biggest Moochers: 10 States Making A Fortune From Obama's Budget

Gregory White
wyoming

President Obama’s budget last week detailed plans for spending $3.8 trillion in 2011.  A lot of that is going to states for infrastructure and education.

On the surface, it looks like California and New York and other big states are getting the most. But when you look on a per capita basis, you see a group of smaller states doing exceptionally well, too.

And of course that’s at the expense of the 40 other states, whose citizens are paying huge Federal taxes, too.

Rhode Island: $463.18 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $487 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Mississippi: $488.64 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $1.4 Billion

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

West Virginia: $493.11 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $895 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Vermont: $584.70 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $363 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

South Dakota: $617.29 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $496 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Montana: $640.43 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $619 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

North Dakota: $678.78 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $435 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Wyoming: $775.42 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $413 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Washington D.C.: $1017.74 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $603 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

Alaska: $1318.08 per person

Combined Education and Infrastructure Spending: $904 Million

Source: Office of Management and Budget and Census population predictions for 2008

