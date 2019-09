The 20 Schools The Make The Most Money Off College Sports

It is no secret that college sports means big money for many universities. But a closer look at the programs with the largest revenues shows that it is a case of the rich getting richer.



According to data obtained by USAToday.com, of the 20 schools with the largest revenue during the 2011-12 school year, nine are from the Southeastern Conference and six are from the Big 10.

The other four major conferences (Big 12, ACC, Pac-12, Big East) have five schools on the list, combined.

On the next few pages we will take a look at the schools with the athletic departments that make the most money and how that changed from the year before.

