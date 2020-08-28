The biggest moments from the RNC, from apocalyptic speeches to widespread claims Trump misused the White House and his presidential power

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House.

The 2020 RNC ended on Thursday, after four nights in which Republicans sought to portray President Donald Trump as the defender of American values against the lawless forces of the left.

It was the RNC’s first ever virtual convention, combining somber speeches and apocalyptic fear mongering with reality TV spectacle.

In speeches top Republicans sought to deflect criticism of Trump’s character, and focus attention on what they claimed were the achievements of his presidency on issues like the economy and immigration.

The president used the White House as the setting for key moments of the convention, drawing criticism for violating rules against using federal buildings for political campaigns.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Thursday night the GOP wrapped up its first ever virtual convention, where in his acceptance speech President Trump cast himself as the last defender of American values in the face of violent unrest and left-wing extremism.

The four days of the conference were a carefully orchestrated affair, featuring the testimony of ordinary Americans who were cast as the victims of left-wing extremism, as well as a roster of senior conservatives and Trump family members defending the president’s character against allegations of racism and sexism.

They sought to portray the president as the only person capable of leading America’s economic resurgence after the coronavirus, and championed his record on immigration.

Below, Business Insider takes a look at some of the highlights.

Trump courted moderate votes by pushing back on accusations of racism and sexism



OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images US Republican Senator for South Carolina Tim Scott speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC

On night one South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican Senator (there are two Black Democratic senators), made an impassioned pitch to moderate Republicans wavering in their support for the party.

In the speech, he urged voters to look beyond the words of the presidential candidates to their actions, and claimed that the GOP remained the party of opportunity for ordinary Americans, regardless of race.

“Our family went from Cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” Scott said. “There are millions of families like mine across this nation … full of potential seeking to live the American Dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality.”

Scott was one of a number of conservatives and Trump family members who sought to deflect accusations of racism against the president, and soften his image.

Polls have shown that the president’s incendiary and racist rhetoric on issues including immigration and the ongoing anti-racism protests may have helped alienate moderate Republicans, whose backing Trump needs to win in November.

Use of the White House provoked claims of ethics violations



Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a naturalization ceremony for new citizens in a pre-recorded video broadcasted during the virtual convention on August 25, 2020.

This year’s convention was a norm-breaking affair, marrying speeches and other mainstays of political conventions with reality TV spectacle and stage-managed presidential stunts.

On Tuesday night, in two taped packages which were a surprise addition to the program, Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony and announced a presidential pardon.

The White House setting of the events has been controversial, and drew accusations that the president has violated the Hatch Act. That act bans federal employees from being employed on political campaigns, and federal government buildings staging campaign events.

According to reports Trump aides are take delight in the alleged violations, seeing them as an easy way to rile the media.

Alleged victims of left-wing “cancel culture” got a big platform



Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 25, 2020 shows screens displaying former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C.

It also featured contributions from ordinary Americans who claimed to be the victims of left-wing extremism. They included Nick Sandmann, the MAGA-cap-wearing high school student whose 2019 viral confrontation with a Native American protester drew false accusations of racism, and led to him suing a slew of media organisations.

In a video speech Sandmann put his hat back on, and said he refused to be “cancelled”, referring campaigns to deny public platforms for those accused of racism or other forms of bigotry.

A “law and order” theme contrasted with warnings of left-wing anarchy



Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump attends Mike Pences acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument on August 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Vice President Mike Pence in his keynote speech on Wednesday night sought to double down on the law and order message that opened the convention, condemning the rioting that had broken out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that day after a Black man was shot seven times by a white police officer.

“The violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said in his speech. He added later: “We don’t have to choose between law enforcement and supporting our African American neighbours.”

Critics drew attention to Pence’s failure in the speech to mention the role of far-right extremists in fostering violence. Pence praised a police officer who was killed in the summer’s anti-racism protests did not mention the far-right political affiliations of the alleged killer.

Pence and other Republicans have falsely sought to portray Democratic nominee Joe Biden as committed to defunding the police and backing other radical measures in the wake of the anti-racism protests, in speeches which have kept fact checkers busy.

The same law and order theme was explored by Kim Guilfoye, a Republican activist, attorney, and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. In a wild speech on Monday that went viral, she portrayed the election as a choice between the president and Democrats bent on destroying American values.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle

Trump pledges to restore the US economy, but is accused of ignoring the coronavirus



Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention with a speech delivered in front a live audience on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination on Thursday in a speech from the White House that concluded with a fireworks display over the National Mall.

A notable absence from the convention was any sense of the urgency over the ongoing coronavirus crisis that claimed an average of around 1,000 US lives each day throughout the conference.

A number of speakers sought to portray the disease as something America is successfully moving beyond, despite it being the worst-affected wealthy nation in the world.

In the speech, Trump pledged to rewind the clock, placing America back on the path of economic growth it was pursuing before the pandemic claimed thousands of lives and ravaged the American economy.

“In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history, quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity,” he said.

At the event, few invited to watch the speech followed social distancing rules or wore masks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.