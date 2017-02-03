A top NYC divorce attorney reveals the biggest mistake she sees clients make during a divorce

Going through a divorce is never easy, and it’s understandable to turn to your friends and family for support.

However, there’s a crucial difference between venting to your best friend in person and baring your soul on Facebook.

“Social media is the demon of all divorce,” Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at a top New York City divorce law firm told Business Insider.

According to Newman, revealing the intimate details of their divorce on social media is an avoidable mistake she sees clients take time after time.

“A lot of people think that their friends on Facebook are going to have a lot of sympathy for them,” she says. ” [So] they’re going to blast their ex or they’re going to speak about things going on with their kids.”

But while it might seem innocuous enough to let off some steam by firing off a post about your soon-to-be-ex, it’s harmful in the long run. Even though the judge might not care about your personal drama during divorce proceedings, anything that’s on the Internet stays with you forever and could potentially haunt future interactions with your ex-spouse or your kids.

“People get caught all the time,” Newman explains. “You’ve made a digital footprint that will be there forever.”

Newman advises clients to follow a simple rule before posting: “Unless you are looking to hand that to your child, your ex, and the judge, you should never write anything.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.