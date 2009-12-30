See The World's Most Amazing Shopping Malls In Places Where The Consumer Isn't On Life Support

Kamelia Angelova
world's biggest malls, chai tai square

Shopping malls in the US are hanging on, but their glory days have passed.

Between the weakened US consumer and the rise of e-commerce, US malls have become depressing places.

But around the world, where a newly-emergent middle-class is building up its desire to spend, malls aren’t depressing at all.

We do still have a few biggies here, but the real action is in places like Dubai, Brazil, and China.

These gigantic shopping malls have amazing attractions, entertainment, movie theatres, and of course, lots and lots of shopping.

See the largest malls outside of America >

Oriental Plaza

Area: 2.5 million sq. ft.

Location: Foshan, Guangdong, China

Image: Yoyoor

Chia Tai Square

Total Area: 2.6 million sq. ft.

Location: Shanghai, Jiangsu, China

Year Opened: 2005

News releases in late 2005 touted it as 'Asia's biggest shopping mall,' but several other Asian malls appear to be considerably larger.

Image: SuperBrandMall

Panda Mall

Area: 3.2 million sq. ft.

Location: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Image: Samuel's Blog

Beijing Mall

Area: 3.4 million sq. ft.

Stores: 600

Location: Beijing, China

Year Opened: 2005

Has 4 levels of shopping with interior residences.

Image: OlympicFanhouse

Golden Resources Shopping Mall

Area: 6 million sq. ft.

Stores: 1,000+

Location: Beijing, China

Year Opened: 2004

On 6 levels, located near the Fourth Ring Road, west of Beijing.

Image: LuxuryLauches

South China Mall

Area: 7.1 million sq. ft.

Stores: 1,500

Location: Dongguan, China

Year Opened: 2005

Currently the largest shopping mall in the world but it will soon be eclipsed by at least two other Chinese malls.

Don't Miss...

China Launches World's Fastest Train That Blows Away Anything We'll Ever See Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us