See The World's Most Amazing Shopping Malls In Places Where The Consumer Isn't On Life Support

Shopping malls in the US are hanging on, but their glory days have passed.



Between the weakened US consumer and the rise of e-commerce, US malls have become depressing places.

But around the world, where a newly-emergent middle-class is building up its desire to spend, malls aren’t depressing at all.

We do still have a few biggies here, but the real action is in places like Dubai, Brazil, and China.

These gigantic shopping malls have amazing attractions, entertainment, movie theatres, and of course, lots and lots of shopping.

