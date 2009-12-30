See The World's Most Amazing Shopping Malls In Places Where The Consumer Isn't On Life Support

Shopping malls in the US are hanging on, but their glory days have passed.
Between the weakened US consumer and the rise of e-commerce, US malls have become depressing places.
But around the world, where a newly-emergent middle-class is building up its desire to spend, malls aren’t depressing at all.
We do still have a few biggies here, but the real action is in places like Dubai, Brazil, and China.
These gigantic shopping malls have amazing attractions, entertainment, movie theatres, and of course, lots and lots of shopping.
Total Area: 2.6 million sq. ft.
Location: Shanghai, Jiangsu, China
Year Opened: 2005
News releases in late 2005 touted it as 'Asia's biggest shopping mall,' but several other Asian malls appear to be considerably larger.
Image: SuperBrandMall
Area: 3.4 million sq. ft.
Stores: 600
Location: Beijing, China
Year Opened: 2005
Has 4 levels of shopping with interior residences.
Image: OlympicFanhouse
Area: 6 million sq. ft.
Stores: 1,000+
Location: Beijing, China
Year Opened: 2004
On 6 levels, located near the Fourth Ring Road, west of Beijing.
Image: LuxuryLauches
Area: 7.1 million sq. ft.
Stores: 1,500
Location: Dongguan, China
Year Opened: 2005
Currently the largest shopping mall in the world but it will soon be eclipsed by at least two other Chinese malls.
