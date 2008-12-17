CLICK TO START >

The tech industry has been brimming with billionaires over the last decade, especially since the birth of Web 2.0. But these are dark times, and the richest of the rich are certainly feeling it.



Don’t feel too sorry for them, obviously (They’re still billionaires.) But they’ve lost a lot more than you have.

Welcome to The Biggest Losers: Tech Edition. It’s a quick summary of how much we estimate your favourite moguls have lost, ranked from least to first. Advance the slides using the ‘Next’ button in upper right corner of each slide.

CLICK TO START >

See Also: The Biggest Losers (Global)

The Biggest Losers: Russian Oligarch Edition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.