CLICK TO START >

In the past decade, while you were trying to survive the dotcom collapse and $4 gas, commodity-owning Russia was getting rich (well, some Russians, anyway). Moscow became a city of billionaires, and a year ago, these young, impossibly wealthy moguls were taking over the world.



And now? They’re still dynastically wealthy, of course. But they’ve taken it on the chin. In fact, by some estimates, the Russian oligarchs have lost more than $230 billion in the past six months. Some are even reaching for Putin’s modest $50 billion bailout wad. (And getting it.)

So who are these folks? How much have they lost? Welcome to The Biggest Losers: Russian Oligarch Edition. Advance the slides using the ‘Next’ button in upper right corner of each slide. CLICK TO START >



See Also: The Biggest Losers (Global) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.