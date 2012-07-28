The Biggest Losers From Facebook's Stock Crash

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

When Facebook went public, it was priced at $38.Since reporting second-quarter earnings, its stock has cratered to a new low, trading at around $23.



When Facebook was priced at $38, its top employees were fabulously wealthy on paper. With the stock price falling, they are less fabulously wealthy.

How much less? As a whole Facebook’s insiders have lost about $19.2 billion.

Zuckerberg has fared the worst out of all of them. He lost $7.5 billion. But, don’t feel like you have to pick the check next time you’re out to dinner with, him though. He’s still worth almost $12 billion.

We’ve assembled the full list of Facebook’s top shareholders and how much they are worth — and how much they’ve lost — from Facebook’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes share ownership information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.