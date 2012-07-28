The Biggest Losers From Facebook's Stock Crash

When Facebook went public, it was priced at $38.Since reporting second-quarter earnings, its stock has cratered to a new low, trading at around $23.

When Facebook was priced at $38, its top employees were fabulously wealthy on paper. With the stock price falling, they are less fabulously wealthy.

How much less? As a whole Facebook’s insiders have lost about $19.2 billion.

Zuckerberg has fared the worst out of all of them. He lost $7.5 billion. But, don’t feel like you have to pick the check next time you’re out to dinner with, him though. He’s still worth almost $12 billion.

We’ve assembled the full list of Facebook’s top shareholders and how much they are worth — and how much they’ve lost — from Facebook’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes share ownership information.

Sheryl Sandberg lost $29 million.

Shares owned: 1,899,986

Stake at debut: $72.2 million

Current stake: $43.7 million

Note: Sheryl Sandberg also has a huge number of shares that have not vested yet, which will be worth more than $1 billion when they do.

David Ebersman lost $36 million.

Shares owned: 2,399,999

Stake at debut: $91.2 million

Current stake: $55.2 million

Valiant Capital Opportunities lost $544.3 million.

Shares owned: 36,335,590

Stake at debut: $1.38 billion

Current stake: $835.7 million

Mike Schroepfer lost $34.4 million.

Shares owned: 2,291,849

Stake at debut: $87.1 million

Current stake: $52.7 million

Co-founder Dustin Moskovitz lost a whopping $2 billion.

Shares owned: 133,698,645

Stake at debut: $5.1 billion

Current stake: $3.1 billion

Theodore Ullyot lost $30.4 million.

Shares owned: 2,025,244

Stake at debut: $77 million

Current stake: $46.6 million

Investor Marc Andreessen lost about $100 million.

Shares owned: 6,607,131

Stake at debut: $251.1 million

Current stake: $152 million

Reid Hoffman cashed out early, but still lost $56.6 million.

Shares owned: 3,771,136

Stake at debut: $143.3 million

Current stake: $86.7 million

Reid Hoffman also sold 942,784 shares when Facebook went public, netting him $36 million.

Mark Pincus also sold some stock in the IPO, but is down $64.6 million.

Shares owned: 4,304,637

Stake at debut: $163.6 million

Current stake: $99 million

Mark Pincus also sold 1,009,283 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $38.6 million.

Tiger Global Management lost about $520 million.

Shares owned: 34,777,992

Stake at debut: $1.32 billion

Current stake: $799.9 million

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook shares.

Tiger Global Management also sold 19,059,994 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $724.3 million.

Elevation Partners has lost about $534 million since the IPO.

Shares owned: 35,487,149

Stake at debut: $1.35 billion

Current stake: $816 million

Elevation partners also sold 4,622,496 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $175.7 million.

Microsoft's $1 billion stake has shrunk by $393.8 million.

Shares owned: 26,227,701

Stake at debut: $997 million

Current stake: $603.2 million

Microsoft also sold 6,556,925 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $249.2 million.

Sean Parker's huge stake has also lost him about $1.1 billion.

Shares owned: 69,653,657

Stake at debut: $2.65 billion

Current stake: $1.6 billion

Meritech Capital Partners lost about $503 million as the stock tanked.

Shares owned: 33,356,443

Stake at debut: $1.27 billion

Current stake: $767.2 million

Meritech Capital Partners also sold 6,998,780 when Facebook went public for a return of $266 million.

Greylock Partners has also lost a whopping $431.9 million.

Shares owned: 29,049,020

Stake at debut: $1.10 billion

Current stake: $668.1 million

Greylock Partners also sold 7,607,352 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $289.1 million.

T Rowe Price has lost about $272.9 million.

Shares owned: 18,192,373

Stake at debut: $691.3 million

Current stake: $418.4 million

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.

Peter Thiel's early investment has lost $418.8 million.

Shares owned: 27,879,785

Stake at debut: $1.06 billion

Current stake: $641.2 million

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.

Peter Thiel also sold 16,844,315 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $640 million

Mail.ru's investment has shrunk by $554.7 million.

Shares owned: 36,751,311

Stake at debut: $1.40 billion

Current stake: $845.3 million

Mail.ru also sold 19,600,699 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $744.8 million.

Goldman Sachs's investment has also lost about $623 million.

Shares owned: 41,622,355

Stake at debut: $1.58 billion

Current stake: $957.3 million

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook's stock.

Goldman Sachs also sold 24,324,886 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $924.3 million.

Digital Sky Technologies' huge investment has lost about $1.3 billion since IPO.

Shares owned: 85,617,308

Stake at debut: $3.25 billion

Current stake: $1.97 billion

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook shares.

Digital Sky Technologies also sold 45,662,565 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $1.73 billion.

Accel Partners also got hit hard, losing $2.2 billion.

Shares owned: 143,651,448

Stake at debut: $5.49 billion

Current stake: $3.3 billion

Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.

Accel Partners also sold 57,726,901 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $2.19 billion

Mark Zuckerberg himself has seen his stake shrink by about $8 billion.

Shares owned: 503,601,850

Stake at debut: $19.1 billion

Current stake: $11.6 billion

Mark Zuckerberg also sold 30,200,000 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $1.15 billion.

Facebook's Q2 actually seemed fine...

