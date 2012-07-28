The Biggest Losers From Facebook's Stock Crash

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan
When Facebook went public, it was priced at $38.Since reporting second-quarter earnings, its stock has cratered to a new low, trading at around $23.
When Facebook was priced at $38, its top employees were fabulously wealthy on paper. With the stock price falling, they are less fabulously wealthy.
How much less? As a whole Facebook’s insiders have lost about $19.2 billion.
Zuckerberg has fared the worst out of all of them. He lost $7.5 billion. But, don’t feel like you have to pick the check next time you’re out to dinner with, him though. He’s still worth almost $12 billion.
We’ve assembled the full list of Facebook’s top shareholders and how much they are worth — and how much they’ve lost — from Facebook’s most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes share ownership information.
Shares owned: 1,899,986
Stake at debut: $72.2 million
Current stake: $43.7 million
Note: Sheryl Sandberg also has a huge number of shares that have not vested yet, which will be worth more than $1 billion when they do.
Shares owned: 2,399,999
Stake at debut: $91.2 million
Current stake: $55.2 million
Shares owned: 36,335,590
Stake at debut: $1.38 billion
Current stake: $835.7 million
Shares owned: 2,291,849
Stake at debut: $87.1 million
Current stake: $52.7 million
Shares owned: 133,698,645
Stake at debut: $5.1 billion
Current stake: $3.1 billion
Shares owned: 2,025,244
Stake at debut: $77 million
Current stake: $46.6 million
Shares owned: 6,607,131
Stake at debut: $251.1 million
Current stake: $152 million
Shares owned: 3,771,136
Stake at debut: $143.3 million
Current stake: $86.7 million
Reid Hoffman also sold 942,784 shares when Facebook went public, netting him $36 million.
Shares owned: 4,304,637
Stake at debut: $163.6 million
Current stake: $99 million
Mark Pincus also sold 1,009,283 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $38.6 million.
Shares owned: 34,777,992
Stake at debut: $1.32 billion
Current stake: $799.9 million
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook shares.
Tiger Global Management also sold 19,059,994 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $724.3 million.
Shares owned: 35,487,149
Stake at debut: $1.35 billion
Current stake: $816 million
Elevation partners also sold 4,622,496 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $175.7 million.
Shares owned: 26,227,701
Stake at debut: $997 million
Current stake: $603.2 million
Microsoft also sold 6,556,925 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $249.2 million.
Shares owned: 69,653,657
Stake at debut: $2.65 billion
Current stake: $1.6 billion
Shares owned: 33,356,443
Stake at debut: $1.27 billion
Current stake: $767.2 million
Meritech Capital Partners also sold 6,998,780 when Facebook went public for a return of $266 million.
Shares owned: 29,049,020
Stake at debut: $1.10 billion
Current stake: $668.1 million
Greylock Partners also sold 7,607,352 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $289.1 million.
Shares owned: 18,192,373
Stake at debut: $691.3 million
Current stake: $418.4 million
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.
Shares owned: 27,879,785
Stake at debut: $1.06 billion
Current stake: $641.2 million
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.
Peter Thiel also sold 16,844,315 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $640 million
Shares owned: 36,751,311
Stake at debut: $1.40 billion
Current stake: $845.3 million
Mail.ru also sold 19,600,699 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $744.8 million.
Shares owned: 41,622,355
Stake at debut: $1.58 billion
Current stake: $957.3 million
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook's stock.
Goldman Sachs also sold 24,324,886 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $924.3 million.
Shares owned: 85,617,308
Stake at debut: $3.25 billion
Current stake: $1.97 billion
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook shares.
Digital Sky Technologies also sold 45,662,565 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $1.73 billion.
Shares owned: 143,651,448
Stake at debut: $5.49 billion
Current stake: $3.3 billion
Note: this includes both classes of Facebook stock.
Accel Partners also sold 57,726,901 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $2.19 billion
Shares owned: 503,601,850
Stake at debut: $19.1 billion
Current stake: $11.6 billion
Mark Zuckerberg also sold 30,200,000 shares when Facebook went public for a return of $1.15 billion.
