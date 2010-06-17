The Biggest Loser Of The Week

It’s not been a bad week at all for global markets, but there is one standout to the downside, and that would be lumber.



We showed you a version of this chart yesterday after the miserable new-housing starts data came out, but we wanted to bring it back just since this one makes the recent-term action so clear.

Lumber actually fell 4% yesterday alongside the housing news. Not only has it been getting crushed for a long time, it’s still getting crushed.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.