The biggest food, drink, and lifestyle trends of 2015, according to Foursquare

Cold-brew coffee, Matcha, and the Pope were all huge in 2015.

That is, at least, according to Foursquare’s analysis of the lifestyle trends that had the most impact across the US this year.

Foursquare, the city-guide app for discovering new places, combined their users’ most commonly mentioned terms, highest ratings, and number of implicit visits with the check-ins that came from its sister app, Swarm.

The result is the following infographic, which highlights the biggest trending lifestyle topics by month.

NOW WATCH: Chefs reveal the most overpriced items on the menu



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.