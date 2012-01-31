The Biggest Jaw-Droppers From Last Night's SAG Awards—Here's Today's Buzz

- Hey “30 Rock” fans, Katrina Bowden (aka the hottest chick on the show) just got engaged in real life.
- Christina Aguilera’s spray tan runs down her leg as she sings at Etta James’ funeral. Ew.
- Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti threw a party for his Oscar-nominated girlfriend, Kristen Wiig, at the Jane Ballroom in NYC. Could bride be the next role for this “Bridesmaid”?
- Jennifer Aniston flaunts her boyfriend Justin Theroux at the Director’s Guild Awards.
- Meanwhile, it’s going to be a long time before Brad Pitt’s six children with Angelina Jolie know that their dad was ever even married to Aniston—because they aren’t allowed to google him.
- Former “Bachelor” winner (and daughter of soap star, Lorenzo) Shayne Lamas has a baby—signs her up for an endorsement deal at 11-weeks-old.
- Here are the biggest jaw-dropping moments from last night’s star-studded SAG Awards.
