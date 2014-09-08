The Biggest IPhone Will Have A Monster Battery, According To The Latest Video Leak

After a leaked photo emerged last week that claimed to reveal a 2,915 mAh capacity battery for the 5.5-inch iPhone 6, a new video posted by Nowhereelse (via MacRumors’ Richard Padilla) once again shows an identical 2,915 mAh battery, which falls in line with previous leaks as well.

Check out the video at the bottom of the page.

The iPhone 5S features a 1,560 mAh battery, but that phone’s display only measure 4 inches. The 5.5-inch LG G3 has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 4 has a 3,220 mAh battery — those phones boast talk times of 19 hours and 21+ hours, respectively. The iPhone 5S only gets about 10 hours of talk time.

Considering battery life tends to be an issue with Apple devices, it’s not unreasonable to think Apple would power its biggest phone yet with such a big battery.

Earlier last month, it was rumoured the smaller iPhone 6 variant — the 4.7-inch model — would feature a 2,100 mAh battery. The similarly-sized Samsung Galaxy S3, with its 4.8-inch display, has an identical 2,100 mAh battery.

Two separate surveys from WalletHero and Finances Online say “better battery life” is the most wanted feature in the next iPhone.

We’ll learn more about the batteries of the two iPhone 6 models, and how much they improve overall life in those handsets, during Apple’s big event on Tuesday.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.