The Biggest Hedge Funds In The World

JP Morgan Chase

Photo: AP

Pensions and Investments puts together an annual list of the biggest hedge fund managers. On it are all the hedge funds in the world with AUM over $20 billion as of Jan 1st, 2010, ranked in order based on how much money they manage.



Here’s #1-10 of this year’s list:

1. JPMorgan, $53.5 billion

2. Bridgewater Associates, $43.6 billion

3. Paulson & Co., $32.0 billion

5. Brevan Howard, $27.0 billion

5. Soros Fund Mgmt., $27.0 billion

6. Man Group, $25.3 billion

7. Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt. Group, $23.1 billion

8. D.E. Shaw Group, $23.0 billion

9. BlackRock, $21.0 billion

10. Farallon Capital Management, $20.7 billion

The full list of the biggest hedge funds is on pionline.

JPMorgan got the top spot last year, too.

The biggest jump is probably Paulson, who was eighth on the list last year and is now in third place. Paulson’s AUM gained 10% last year.

Other hedge funds joined the list this year – Brevan Howard, Soros Fund, and Man Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.