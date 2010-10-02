The 10 Biggest Hedge Funds In The US

The quant hedge fund D.E. Shaw is the most glaring absence from AR Magazine’s latest list (subscription required) of the biggest hedge funds in the US.
Back in March, DE Shaw made it onto the list of the top 10 biggest hedge funds in the world.
The firm recently announced 150 layoffs because of the fund’s lower assets under management. DE Shaw used to manage $29 billion at its peak, and $23 billion just six months ago.
Now, they say they manage around $21 billion, but for some reason they didn’t make it on the list, where it seems they should have. AR Magazine says they’re managing more like $17.8 million.
We also think the next edition of this list will be very interesting. It may just be a rumour, but we’ve heard that Bridgewater, currently #1, has been facing a lot of employee turnover.
TOP 10 HEDGE FUNDS IN THE AMERICAS
Firm
AUM ($ billions)
Bridgewater Associates
50.9
JPMorgan
41.1
Paulson & Co.
31
Soros Fund Management
27
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
25.3
BlackRock
22.83
Angelo, Gordon & Co.
22.68
Baupost Group
22
Farallon Capital Management
20
King Street Capital Management
19.3
Source: AR Magazine
In March, DE Shaw would have made the list at number 6, as Pensions and Investments showed their assets under management at $23 billion.
