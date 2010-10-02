The 10 Biggest Hedge Funds In The US

The quant hedge fund D.E. Shaw is the most glaring absence from AR Magazine’s latest list (subscription required) of the biggest hedge funds in the US.



Back in March, DE Shaw made it onto the list of the top 10 biggest hedge funds in the world.

The firm recently announced 150 layoffs because of the fund’s lower assets under management. DE Shaw used to manage $29 billion at its peak, and $23 billion just six months ago.

Now, they say they manage around $21 billion, but for some reason they didn’t make it on the list, where it seems they should have. AR Magazine says they’re managing more like $17.8 million.

We also think the next edition of this list will be very interesting. It may just be a rumour, but we’ve heard that Bridgewater, currently #1, has been facing a lot of employee turnover.

TOP 10 HEDGE FUNDS IN THE AMERICAS

Firm

AUM ($ billions)

Bridgewater Associates

50.9

JPMorgan

41.1

Paulson & Co.

31

Soros Fund Management

27

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

25.3

BlackRock

22.83

Angelo, Gordon & Co.

22.68

Baupost Group

22

Farallon Capital Management

20

King Street Capital Management

19.3

Source: AR Magazine

In March, DE Shaw would have made the list at number 6, as Pensions and Investments showed their assets under management at $23 billion.

