The 60-Second Guide To What The Biggest Hedge Funds Are Buying And Selling Right Now

Courtney Comstock
Hedge funds reported their fourth quarter 2009 long holdings this month.

Trend-wise, many hedge funds, like John Paulson’s, are buying up financial companies.

Gold is also uber-popular.

We’ve rounded up the latest 13-F moves to give you a quick glimps of what hedge funds are doing right now.

Here are the biggest moves we’ve seen happen so far –>

Paulson & Co bought into XTO Energy and Wells Fargo and increased their shares in Citigroup

Read more on Paulson's Q4 moves.

Phil Falcone's Harbinger bought into resources (Walter Energy, Exco Resources, Corn Prod Intl), gold, and Sprint Nextel

Read Harbinger's Q4 13f report.

Alan Howard's Brevan Howard picked up gold and dumped Goldman and Brazil's Banco Bradesco

Read more on Brevan Howard's Q4 moves.

Steve Mandel's Lone Pine bought positions in Baxter Intl, Bank of America, and Accenture. They sold Priceline and Mastercard.

From: Marketfolly

Carl Icahn bought up CIT Group (it's now more than 9% of his total portfolio) and also bought more Take Two Interactive and Genzyme. He sold off 76% of his stake in Yahoo.

From: CNBC.

George Soros' Soros Fund became the 4th-largest holder in the SPDR Gold Trust. They also bought $313 million of Citi.

Read more on Soros' big bet on gold.

More on Soros' Q4 moves on Reuters.

David Einhorn's Greenlight bought a ton of Boston Scientific ($300 million)

Read more on Einhorn's Greenlight Q4 moves.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square sold McDonalds and EMC. He bought a position in Hyatt hotels and Landry's Restaurants

From: Reuters.

Martin Whitman's Third Avenue dumped all of its CIT Holdings. They bought $60 Million Of KeyCorp

Read more on Third Avenue's Q4 moves.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold shares of Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, and ConocoPhillips

From: Bloomberg.

Dan Loeb's Third Point sold a big stake in CF INDS, sold Apple. They bought a big stake in Citi, and built on their stake on Transdigm.

From Third Point's latest 13F report.

Image credit: 1440wallstreet.com


