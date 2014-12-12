The Biggest Hail Storm To Hit Brisbane In 30 Years Left A Damage Bill Of $800 Million

Last month’s hail storm which hit Brisbane – one the worst supercell storms to hit the city since 1985 – did $804 million in damage.

With as many as 86,000 home insurance claims lodged as a result of the storm, the Insurance Council of Australia says people should be aware that some vehicles may not be covered if they had damage to the car before the storm hit.

On November 28, palm-sized hail stones smashed office windows, 141 km/h wind gusts overturned semi-trailers and flash flooding turned streets into rivers.

See some photos of the destruction the storm caused here.

