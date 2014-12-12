The Biggest Flops In Tech This Year

Welcome to the end of 2014!

We’re looking back at the biggest failures in tech. What does it take to be on this list? There’s nothing set in stone, but for the most part, it’s a bad product, or a big stumble from a company during the year.

Flops are not the worst thing in the world. As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently said, “Companies that don’t embrace failure, they get in the desperate position where the only kind of thing they can do is make a hail mary bet at the very end of their corporate existence.”

Another way to look at it: If you everything you do is working, then you’re not being bold enough.

With that said… let’s see the flops!

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.