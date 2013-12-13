The Biggest Flops In Tech This Year

Another year in the books! (Almost).

As such, we’re taking a look back at the biggest flops in consumer technology for the year.

We’ve done this annually. It’s interesting to see which companies are getting better at reigning in poor products, and which aren’t.

This year, Google had practically no flops. And Apple had just a few minor errors.

Compared to years past, this is really good. Google in particular seems like a much more disciplined, more focused company today than ever before.

Then again, in sports there’s a saying that goes, “If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying.”

The tech equivalent would be, “If you ain’t failing, you ain’t tryin.” A few flops here and there are good, it means you’re trying something new. Not everything is going to work, and you can’t be scared to test out new ideas.

