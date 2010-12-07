San Diego Padres GM Jed Hoyer Explains The Timing Of Adrian Gonzalez Trade

Photo: MLB Network

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Explaining his decision to trade slugger Adrian Gonzalez to the Red Sox, Padres GM Jed Hoyer said timing was the most important factor.For more than a year, it’s been common knowledge that San Diego would not retain Gonzalez past next season, when his contract expired. So it wasn’t a question of “if”, but “when”?



Hoyer didn’t want to trade his best player last season, when the Padres got off to a surprising start and remained in contention until the final weekend.

Tempted as he was to make a 2011 run at the postseason with Gonzalez, Hoyer felt it irresponsible to let his slugger walk at the end of next year, without securing anything in return.

But he had to act quickly, before the market for power hitting first basemen became saturated by Prince Fielder’s inevitable availability. (Fielder is in the last year of his deal with the small-market Brewers). Linger any longer and a competition between the Brewers and Padres to unload their marquee men would have driven down the value of both.

Gonzalez’s also had shoulder surgery on October 20 and – though it was not believed to be serious – it was another factor in Hoyer’s decision. If Gonzalez took just a little bit more time than normal to find his swing following the operation, that would tarnish his trade value.

Then it was finding the right team in the right moment and Boston proved to be the perfect destination. Hoyer, formerly an executive with the Red Sox, coveted Casey Kelly and is extremely familiar with the Boston farm system. Since the Red Sox had just lost first baseman Victor Martinez and had yet to commit free agent dollars elsewhere, now was the perfect time to strike.

It’s a perfect example of a general manager selling when his stock was highest. “Why didn’t you trade him?” would have been a tougher question to answer than “Why trade Gonzalez?” according to the Padres’ GM.

