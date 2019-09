This just arrived in the mail for me. It’s a huge chocolate VISA card, complete with my name. It’s about the size of a hardcover novel and as thick as an iPhone. Who sent it? None other than our good friend Bill Hardekopf, CEO of Lowcards.com



Thanks Bill!

