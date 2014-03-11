The Biggest Changes That Just Came To Your IPhone

After nearly six months, Apple has finally released iOS 7.1, the first major update to the operating system designed by Jony Ive.

The update brings a number of changes to iOS, from how things work behind the scenes — no more “white screen of death!” — to common interface elements that you see all the time but might not think about.

From changes to buttons and fonts to the introduction of CarPlay, we’ve gathered the stand-out changes coming to your iPhone in iOS 7.1.

