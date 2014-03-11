The Biggest Changes That Just Came To Your IPhone

After nearly six months, Apple has finally released iOS 7.1, the first major update to the operating system designed by Jony Ive.
The update brings a number of changes to iOS, from how things work behind the scenes — no more “white screen of death!” — to common interface elements that you see all the time but might not think about.
From changes to buttons and fonts to the introduction of CarPlay, we’ve gathered the stand-out changes coming to your iPhone in iOS 7.1.
For those who can't read the small, thin fonts in iOS 7, there are settings to make the fonts throughout many of Apple's apps about as big as anyone could need.
For those with access to a compatible vehicle, iOS 7.1 brings CarPlay, which lets you use iOS on your car's built-in infotainment system.
You can now control exactly how long Siri listens for by holding down the home button and releasing when you're finished.
For those still using an iPhone 4, iOS 7.1 will also bring significant performance improvements overall.
