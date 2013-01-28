Facebook Engineering Director: These Are The Biggest Challenges We Overcame Getting To One Billion Users

Over on question and answer site Quora, a former Facebook director of engineering has answered the question, “What have been Facebook’s greatest technical accomplishments?”



If you’re in IT, investing in it, or consuming it, the answer is inspiring, motivating, and instructional.

For your Sunday evening reading, enjoy…

Read Quote of Robert Johnson’s answer to Facebook Engineering: What have been Facebook’s greatest technical accomplishments? on Quora

